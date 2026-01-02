Eagles remain favorites over the Commanders; plus, game props for Week 18

Coming off a win over the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles (11-5) will host the Washington Commanders (4-12) before they head into the postseason. As both teams prepare for the Week 18 matchup, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Commanders updated odds

The Eagles beat the Commanders, 29-18, on Dec. 20 at Northwest Stadium to clinch the NFC East. Entering this week, the Eagles were 7.5-point favorites. Now, with plans to rest most of their starters, the odds have slightly changed.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-120); Commanders +3.5 (-102) Moneyline: Eagles (-200); Commanders (+168) Total: Over 39.5 (-105); Under 39.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-102); Commanders +4.5 (-118) Moneyline: Eagles (-218); Commanders (+180) Total: Over 38.5 (-112); Under 38.5 (-108)

Total touchdowns

There are no individual player props on FanDuel or DraftKings. However, there are a few game props that fans can bet on, such as total touchdowns for both teams.

Tanner McKee will start at quarterback for the Eagles for the first time since last season’s Week 18 win over the New York Giants, when he threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders will start third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, who passed for 198 yards in his first start of the season last week in a 30-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

FanDuel

Over Under Eagles Over 2.5 (+108) Under 2.5 (-138) Commanders Over 1.5 (-166) Under 1.5 (+130)

DraftKings

Over Under Eagles Over 2.5 (+105) Under 2.5 (-135) Commanders Over 1.5 (-130) Under 1.5 (+100)

Team to score first

The Eagles have better odds to score first. The last time the teams met, the Commanders managed to get the first points on the board with a field goal and Marcus Mariota under center.

FanDuel

Odds Eagles Odds -134 Commanders Odds +110

DraftKings

Odds Eagles Odds +125 Commanders Odds +300

First scoring play

Although a Commanders field goal was the first scoring play in their last meeting, an Eagles touchdown has the best first-scoring play odds for this week’s contest in both sportsbooks. Betting on an Eagles or Commanders safety could offer the greatest potential payout.

FanDuel

Odds Eagles — Touchdown Odds +175 Eagles — Field goal Odds +310 Eagles — Safety Odds +10000 Commanders — Touchdown Odds +280 Commanders — Field goal Odds +320 Commanders — Safety Odds +10000

DraftKings