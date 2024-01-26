Eagles offensive coordinator tracker: Chargers’ Kellen Moore has reportedly interviewed

After moving on from Brian Johnson on Tuesday following his one-year stint as offensive coordinator, the Eagles are on the market for his replacement.

Coach Nick Sirianni partially explained his vision for the next offensive coordinator in his end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. He’s looking for someone who will be “bringing in a scheme” and “be in charge of the offense” next season. That plan is a departure from how the Eagles have operated under Sirianni for his previous three seasons at the helm of the team. The Eagles ran Sirianni’s offense, while Johnson and his predecessor, Shane Steichen, called plays within the framework of the scheme.

“I just think that right now we just need to bring some ideas in from the outside,” Sirianni said. “We need to bring a guy in with new ideas that’s not part of this family of coaches.”

Here is our running tracker of the candidates that have reportedly interviewed with the Eagles for the offensive coordinator vacancy. This is an ongoing search and the list will be updated:

Kellen Moore

ESPN reported on Thursday that the Eagles interviewed Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore, 35, joined the Chargers this season under former head coach Brandon Staley as the replacement for Joe Lombardi, who took the same role with the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have evidently allowed Moore to interview with other teams after hiring longtime Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach.

Previously, Moore was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2019-22. With Moore at the helm of the offense, the Cowboys ranked No. 1 in total yards in 2019 and 2021 and No. 1 in points in 2021. This season, the Chargers offense finished No. 18 in total yards and No. 21 in points, all while quarterback Justin Herbert missed the final four games of the season due to injury and receiver Mike Williams missed all but three games. Read more on Moore here.

Jerrod Johnson

According to an ESPN report on Wednesday, the Eagles have interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

Johnson, 35, joined the Texans in 2023 after previous stops with the Minnesota Vikings as their assistant quarterbacks coach (2022), and the Indianapolis Colts as their offensive quality control coach (2020-21). He participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Colts (2019) and the San Francisco 49ers (2017). Johnson had an eight-year professional career as a quarterback, which included a training-camp stint with the Eagles in 2011.

With the help of Johnson, Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a stellar debut season, completing 319 of 499 pass attempts (63.9%) for 4,108 yards (a rookie franchise record), 23 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 100.8 passer rating in 15 games. His regular-season passing yards and passer rating each rank third among all-time NFL rookies. Read more on Johnson here.

Kliff Kingsbury

The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that USC senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury virtually interviewed with the Eagles.

Kingsbury, 44, has 10 seasons of head coaching experience at the NCAA and NFL levels, including six years with Texas Tech (2013-18) and four years with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-22). He also spent four seasons with Houston as their offensive quality control coach (2008-09) and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2010-11).

Throughout his career, he has worked with a number of notable quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams at USC, Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, and Kyler Murray with the Cardinals. Read more on Kingsbury here.