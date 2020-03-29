The Eagles had lofty expectations for Darby, and when he was on the field, he at times fulfilled them during his three seasons with Philadelphia. He intercepted six passes, defensed 32 and helped hold off the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. But more often, he struggled — like Week 1 last season, when Redskins rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded five catches for 125 yards and one touchdown while primarily lining up opposite Darby — or battled injuries to his right ankle, right knee and hip. Darby sat out nearly as many games (20) as he played (28).