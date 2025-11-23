Tom Brady backs Kevin Patullo’s offense, Jalen Carter’s trash talk, and more from Eagles-Cowboys broadcast

Well, that was a disaster.

The Eagles went up 21-0 early in the game, but allowed 24 unanswered points from the Cowboys to lose 24-21 in Dallas. If you turned the game off in rage after the Eagles’ second half fumbles and miscues, here’s everything you missed on the Fox broadcast …

Brady backs Eagles’ offense

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing offense have earned a lot of critics through the first 10 games of the season. The Birds ranked 28th in passing yards per game coming into Sunday.

But one person who’s not criticizing Hurts and Kevin Patullo’s offense? Tom Brady.

“You hear critiques about the style of the passing offense, that it’s remedial, I totally disagree,” Brady said. “He’s got a lot of full-field reads, he’s looking to the right, he did a great job earlier in this game on that comebacker to Saquon Barkley, scanning the field. He just doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way, and that’s what you need from your quarterback.”

That was just one of Brady’s many words of praise for Hurts during the game. He also complimented Hurts’ chemistry with A.J. Brown, despite the discourse off the field in recent weeks.

“It doesn’t look like there’s any issue to me,” Brady said.

Pylon cam

It didn’t occur to me that the pylon cam wasn’t in the actual pylon, and that there was a separate pylon that contains the camera.

But after Brown’s near touchdown was called back because he didn’t get his second foot down before touching the pylon, the instant replay clearly showed two pylons, just inches away from one another.

“Really good skills to differentiate the actual pylon from the pylon cam,” play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt said. “Could have knocked them both down.”

“We have way too many pylons down there. A.J. did a great job,” rules expert Dean Blandino said.

Is it necessary for the pylon cam to also be shaped like a pylon? Feels like there could be a clearer way to differentiate.

Carter’s trash talk

Jalen Carter lasted longer than five seconds on the field in the rematch — unlike his early ejection in the season-opener for spitting at Dak Prescott.

That doesn’t mean he cooled down with the trash talk. After Prescott’s red zone interception, Carter had a few choice words for Prescott, which got caught on the broadcast.

Sirianni gives it to the refs

Nick Sirianni was not pleased with the officials after a DeVonta Smith offensive pass interference call early in the fourth quarter.

“What the [expletive] are you doing?” Sirianni appeared to scream to the official.

“Nick is definitely letting the ref know. ’It didn’t look like what it was. We weren’t trying to pick him.’” Brady joked.

The refs followed that up with a Brown false start in the fourth quarter, so clearly they were not intimidated.

Confusing rekick

Brady and Burkhardt were confused after the Eagles’ had to re-punt the ball on fourth down, after Braden Mann hit an over 70 yard punt.

The pair theorized the kick potentially hit the scoreboard, which is an automatic rekick, but after reviewing the tape, they couldn’t figure out where that could have happened.

“If it hits the scoreboard, that’s basically a do-over,” Burkhardt said.

It turned out, the Cowboys had committed a penalty on the play, and elected to have the Eagles attempt another kick. It worked, and Dallas got much better field position the second time around.

“They had a player going out of bounds on the play, the Cowboys took a penalty and elected to rekick,” Dean Blandino said.