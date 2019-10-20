--The Eagles continued to use a heavy dose of 12-personnel against the Vikings. They went with their one-running back, two tight end, two-wide receiver package on 30 of 65 plays. Carson Wentz completed 13 of 18 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with 12-personnel. He was just 13-for-22 for 92 yards with 11-personnel (1RB, 1TE, 3WR). The Eagles have used 12-personnel on 52.2 percent of their offensive plays in the last three games. Wentz has a 102.1 passer rating with 12-personnel and an 89.5 rating with 11. He has a 57.9 completion percentage and is averaging just 6.3 yards per attempt with 11-personnel this season.