UP – They said it was the biggest game of his career and he delivered -- big time. Down receivers, running backs and tight ends, Wentz still found a way to throw for over 300 yards, and most important, get the win.
UP – He had some shaky moments with questionable third- and four-down play calls, and a late, long field-goal try. But Pederson got the job done again and the Eagles are one more win from winning an improbable NFC East crown.
UP – Dak Prescott was clearly not 100 percent because of a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, Schwartz dialed up a game plan that neutralized Dallas’ run game, forced Prescott to make throws he couldn’t consistently complete, and kept the Cowboys out of the end zone.
UP – There wasn’t a lot of room rushing as the Cowboys focused on stopping the Eagles running back. But Sanders picked up tough yards on the ground -- including on 1-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter -- and was electric as a receiver out of the backfield.
UP – The much-maligned group has deservedly earned its reputation. But give credit where credit is due. The Eagles cornerbacks kept Dallas’ receivers within check most of the game, even after Ronald Darby left and Jalen Mills left and returned. A tip of the cap to Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, and especially Sidney Jones, who was clutch down the stretch.
UP – The big guy hasn’t had his best season, partly because of injuries. He was virtually absent last week vs. the Redskins. But Cox was better Sunday. He left briefly with an arm injury, but on a pivotal third-and-1, he stuffed Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and allowed linebacker T.J. Edwards to come in from behind and force a fumble.
UP – With Zach Ertz dealing with a rib injury, Goedert stepped into the role of Wentz’s No. 1 target and he delivered. The tight end scored the game’s first touchdown with a nifty grab and he kept the sticks moving with catch after catch.
UP – He’s not a first-teamer on defense but Sweat has had an underrated second season as the fourth defensive end. He notched the Eagles’ first sack of the day and added another tackle for loss.
UP – The wide receiver is unheralded no more. Ward caught nearly every pass thrown in his direction, including a beautifully designed and executed 38-yard snag late in the third quarter.
UP – Ezekiel Elliott had been 5-0 against the Eagles entering Sunday’s game, and it wasn’t as if he was just along for the ride. The Cowboys running back had averaged 115 yards per game. But the Eagles’ run defense stifled him in the first half and kept him relatively in check after the break.
DOWN – In likely his last home regular-season game at the Linc, Peters had a rough first half. He committed a couple of penalties and allowed a tackle for loss on a Sanders run. The left tackle will go down as one of the greatest Eagles of all time, but it may be time to finally hang 'em up.
DOWN – Some team has to win the division. Might as well be the Eagles.