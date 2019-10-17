The absence of DeSean Jackson, who has been out since Week 2, has had a bigger impact on the passing game than anybody could’ve imagined. Without Jackson, the biggest deep threat has been RB Miles Sanders, who has five 30-plus-yard catches. TE Zach Ertz’s catch rate has dropped from 74.3 last year, when he had 116 receptions, to 61.1 this year. WR Alshon Jeffery is averaging a career-low 9.0 yards per reception. Wentz has the league’s fifth-highest third-down passer rating (106.9). Five of his 12 TD passes have been on third down.