Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew celebrates after throwing third quarter touchdown to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith as the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles broke the tie with the Cowboys with DeVonta Smith’s second touchdown of the game.

The Eagles got in scoring position thanks to a 14-yard catch by A.J. Brown, his fifth reception for five targets this game. While Brown was slow to get up, he returned to the field for the scoring play.

Gardner Minshew connected with Smith with a 9-yard pass for the go-ahead touchdown.