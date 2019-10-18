--The Eagles continued to use a heavy dose of 12-personnel Sunday. They went with their one running back, two tight end, two wide receiver package on 30 of 65 plays. Carson Wentz completed 13 of 18 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception with 12-personnel. He was just 13-for-22 for 92 yards with 11-personnel (1RB, 1TE, 3WR). The Eagles used 12-personnel on 52.2 percent of their offensive plays in the last three games. Wentz has a 102.1 passer rating with 12-personnel and 89.5 with 11-personnel. He has a 57.9 completion percentage and is averaging just 6.3 yards per attempt with 11-personnel this season.