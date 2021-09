Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Zach Ertz dance during warm-ups before the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Read more

The Eagles got on the board against the Cowboys thanks to their defense, as Fletcher Cox recovered a Dak Prescott fumble in the end zone to make it a 7-7 game in the first quarter on Monday.

Javon Hargrave, who has shined this season, forced the fumble.

Dallas had been backed up toward its own goal line after Jalen Hurts threw an interception that was picked up by Anthony Brown at the Cowboys 1-yard line. Two plays later, the Hargrave sack led to the Eagles touchdown.