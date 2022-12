Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew throws the football while warming-up before the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Read more

Gardner Minshew and the Eagles regained the lead from Dallas with a quarterback sneak that made it 17-14 in the second quarter Saturday.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Minshew followed his offensive line up the middle and forced his way into the end zone to cap a 10-play drive. This marks Minshew’s first touchdown of the season, as he steps in for an injured Jalen Hurts.