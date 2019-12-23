Nobody watched Sunday’s game and came away thinking, “Gee, the Eagles might just be able to make a deep playoff run.” They won ugly, but they did win. And if they beat the Giants next week, they’re going to the playoffs. Which is something 20 NFL teams won’t be able to say. They had to work their butts off for every yard and point on offense. On defense, they did a nice job on Ezekiel Elliott, but their pass rush was inconsistent and the coverage was shaky.