Eagles cut the Cowboys’ lead to 24-13 as Jalen Carter returns a Dak Prescott fumble for a TD

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter greets fans before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Read more

Trailing by 18, the Eagles finally got a spark when Fletcher Cox strip-sacked Dak Prescott and rookie Jalen Carter returned it 42 yards for the score to make it a 24-13 game. The play came after punts on consecutive drives by the Eagles offense to start the second half.

Both the Eagles’ offense and defense have struggled all game, but now, early in the third quarter, Philadelphia has a little momentum.