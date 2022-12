Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat shoves off Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after a Sweat interception in the first quarter on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Sweat scored a touchdown o n the play. Read more

Josh Sweat scored on a pick-6 to extend to the Eagles’ lead against the Cowboys to 10-0 on Saturday.

On the Cowboys’ first drive of the game, the Eagles defensive end picked off Dak Prescott and broke off on a 42-yard return to the end zone. This marks Sweat’s first career interception and first career touchdown.