Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) gains 9 yards in the first quarter Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Read more

Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell took advantage of his playing time, running for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter to tie the score at 17-17.

Gainwell has 54 rushing yards on seven carries in the first half, helping this Eagles team set a franchise mark for single-season rushing yards.

