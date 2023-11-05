Link copied to clipboard
Kenneth Gainwell flips into the end zone for a TD on the Eagles’ opening drive vs. Cowboys
The Eagles made two fourth-down conversions on their way to taking a 7-0 lead against the Cowboys.
The Eagles struck first against the Cowboys when running back Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 12-yard run, diving into the end zone to put Philadelphia up 7-0 with 5:46 remaining in the first quarter Sunday.
The 13-play, 77 yard drive included two fourth-down conversions to extend the drive, including a 15–yard pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and the Eagles’ signature Brotherly Shove on their own 31-yard line.