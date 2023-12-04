Eagles are slight underdogs in divisional clash with Cowboys on Sunday night

The Eagles had no answer for the 49ers offense after the first quarter on Sunday en route to a 42-19 loss. Now the Birds shift their attention to the Dallas Cowboys, winners of four straight games after losing at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 5. The Cowboys have been dominant at home, scoring 30 or more points in each game at AT&T Stadium this season.

The NFC East title will be on the line in Jerry’s World on Sunday Night Football, as the 10-2 Eagles cling to a one-game lead over the 9-3 Cowboys. The Birds also hold a one-game lead over the 49ers and Lions in the race for the NFC’s top seed, which guarantees a first round-bye and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

Ahead of this Week 14 matchup, the Eagles open as underdogs for the second straight week.

Spread line: Eagles vs. Cowboys (-3.5) Money line: Eagles (+145) vs. Cowboys (-175) Over/under: 52.5

Playing from behind in the second half finally caught up to the Eagles on Sunday, and they might not have that luxury against a dangerous Cowboys offense led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. When these two teams met at the Linc in Week 9, Lamb finished with a season-high 191 receiving yards.

Additionally, the Eagles offense has to cash in on its red-zone trips to have a chance to win this game. The Birds failed to do that against the 49ers.

49ers take commanding lead in Super Bowl odds

Entering Sunday’s defeat, the Eagles were the Super Bowl favorites at BetMGM (+400), holding a small lead over the 49ers (+425) and Chiefs (+450).

After San Francisco posted a 23-point victory over the defending NFC champions, the 49ers became the commanding betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, trading at +325 as of Monday morning. The Eagles and Chiefs are tied for the second-best odds (+500) after both teams lost Sunday.

Additionally, Jalen Hurts is no longer the betting favorite to win the MVP award at FanDuel. The sportsbook has Prescott sitting as the favorite, valued at +300, with Hurts (+350) and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (+350) tied for the second-best odds.

Just last week, Prescott was trading at +600, tied for the third-best odds behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+350) and Hurts (+150).