Eagles use the ‘tush push’ on a Jalen Hurts TD to tie the score vs. Cowboys
The Eagles and Cowboys are tied 14-14 in the second quarter after Hurts scored on a Brotherly Shove.
The Eagles answered back-to-back touchdowns from the Cowboys with a Brotherly Shove to tie it up. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed up the middle for 1 yard to make it 14-14 with 5:09 remaining in the first half Sunday.
An overturned call on a Cowboys recovery of D’Andre Swift’s fumble that the running back recovered himself extended the 11-play, 60-yard drive. The Eagles got good field position to start the drive after the kickoff went out of bounds.