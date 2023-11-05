Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles use the ‘tush push’ on a Jalen Hurts TD to tie the score vs. Cowboys

The Eagles and Cowboys are tied 14-14 in the second quarter after Hurts scored on a Brotherly Shove.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after scoring on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after scoring on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

The Eagles answered back-to-back touchdowns from the Cowboys with a Brotherly Shove to tie it up. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed up the middle for 1 yard to make it 14-14 with 5:09 remaining in the first half Sunday.

An overturned call on a Cowboys recovery of D’Andre Swift’s fumble that the running back recovered himself extended the 11-play, 60-yard drive. The Eagles got good field position to start the drive after the kickoff went out of bounds.