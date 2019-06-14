Eagles defensive end Daeshon Hall hasn’t even been on the team an entire year. That hasn’t stopped him from wanting to become a household name in Philly and around the country.
This time last year, Hall was with the Carolina Panthers, who picked him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Texas A&M.
Early in September, he was waived after a knee injury suffered in his rookie year sidelined him. Hall played in only one game for the Panthers, against San Francisco, in Week 1 of the 2017 season.
After being waived, Hall bounced around for much of last season.
“After preseason, it didn’t work out in Carolina,” Hall said. “I went to San Francisco for like two weeks and then went to the Texans and was on the active [roster] for a while.”
With the Texans, Hall was signed, waived, cut, and eventually added to the practice squad. On Dec. 12, Hall signed with the Eagles, where he’s been ever since.
“I came a week before we played the Rams,” Hall said. “The Eagles gave me an opportunity to come here and play.”
Despite being with the Eagles for only a few weeks before the season ended, Hall was gaining confidence. From playing on special teams and being in the defensive rotation, Hall was excited to finally get real playing time.
“I’ve got some playing experience and have had some fun here,” Hall said this week. “I got a chance to play special teams and get some stuff on tape. Got my first sack; it was cool. I also got some playoff experience.”
In Week 16, for the first time in his career, Hall had a stat line in a regular-season game. His sack against the Texans in the Eagles’ 32-30 home win was his highlight of a game that also included two solo tackles and a quarterback hit.
“It felt good, but I just wanted to get a sack with whichever team, but it happened to be the Texans, so I was happy about that, but I’m just glad to be here," Hall said. "It was fun to play against some of the guys you were just with.”
Eagles coach Doug Peterson, before dismissing the team from minicamp on Thursday, said he wanted the players to disconnect and get their minds right before returning for training camp in five weeks.
“I’m going to go on a vacation for a little bit, then continue to get my body right,” Hall said. “I feel like I’m in the best shape and size of my life right now. I’m feeling pretty confident. Let’s see what happens.”