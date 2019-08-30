EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daeshon Hall put the finishing touches on a stellar preseason with the Eagles.
Will it be enough to make the team?
In the Eagles’ 6-0 loss to the New York Jets in their preseason finale at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Hall, Shareef Miller and Josh Sweat continued a preseason competition to secure their roster spots. More consequentially, one of the three will be getting snaps once the games matter.
Just like the three games before, Hall was the one making splash plays, and making it even more difficult for the Eagles to cut him.
Hall recorded his third forced fumble in four games, this time sacking Luke Falk after beating Jets offensive tackle Eric Smith with a bull rush.
It was his fourth sack of the preseason, which should help him not only make the team, but also potentially crack Jim Schwartz’s four-man defensive end rotation.
“I feel like I got better in the run and pass game, but there’s always a lot of room for improvement,” Hall said. “I feel like I did a lot, but there’s always plays you wish you could have back.”
The Panthers cut Hall in 2018, just 16 months after drafting him with a third-round pick. He bounced around the NFL before the Eagles signed him off the Houston Texans’ practice squad to help their injury-riddled defense last year.
He played the last three weeks of the season and into the playoffs for the Birds. Now, he’s showing some of the potential that made the 6-foot-5, 265-pound end such a highly touted prospect out of Texas A&M in the first place.
“[I want to] show I belong in this league, I was cut early with the Panthers," Hall said. “Just putting out there that I can still play a little bit. I feel like I showed I can play a little bit.”
On the Jets’ first drive, Hall pressured quarterback Trevor Siemian. A few plays later, he came off the field on fourth down with an apparent upper-body injury. After a few minutes in the medical tent, he re-emerged, helmet in hand and ready to return.
Miller filled in while Hall was being evaluated, and made a tackle. The Frankford native who went to George Washington High before going to Penn State hasn’t been as productive in the preseason, but should be safe as the team’s 2019 fourth-round pick unless the Eagles try to hide him on the injured reserve. The two swapped series deep into the game, even after Sweat joined the majority of the Eagles’ players safe from cutdown day on the sideline.
Sweat, the Eagles’ 2018 fourth-round pick, is the third one vying for the fourth defensive end rotation spot. He managed a QB hit and one tackle in the finale.
“I’m looking forward to Thursday night to see how they play and give us that rush that we need because we play so many guys up front," Eagles coach Pederson said on Tuesday. "It’s a great way for any one of them to see the field.”
Hall did exactly what Pederson asked against the Jets. Now he just has to wait.
“I’m not worried about anything, I feel like it’s already written, whatever God has in store for me, I’ll be ready for it,” Hall said. " .. At the end of the day I just try to control my controllables and that’s me practicing hard and me going hard on the field when the lights come on."