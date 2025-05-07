Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to stay with the Eagles

The Eagles and Dallas Goedert have been in negotiations on a reworked contract that would keep the tight end in Philadelphia, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

Goedert had been on the trade market, but the Eagles did not move the 30-year-old during the NFL draft last month or select a tight end prospect. Soon after, both parties accelerated talks toward a deal that would get him to stay, a source said.

Advertisement

While not yet finalized, all signs point to a resolution with Goedert remaining in midnight green. He has been at the NovaCare Complex working out and participating in spring workouts, sources said.

“Dallas is a heck of a player — a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” general manager Howie Roseman said when asked about Goedert’s future after the draft. “Certainly don’t want to do anything publicly where we’re discussing anyone’s business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team.

“You always love having Dallas on this team, but we’re not there right now on any of that. But, love Dallas Goedert.”

Goedert is slated to earn $14.25 million in the final year of the four-year, $57 million extension he signed in November 2021. Eagles seemingly were unwilling to commit to that salary with the money not guaranteed, and entertained offers from other teams, according to league sources.

Goedert had opportunities to leave, but the tight and the Eagles ultimately decided the best course of action was to work on a new deal that keeps him in Philly for the foreseeable future.

In March, Roseman signed free-agent tight ends Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson to one-year contracts in March. Harrison has 33 career starts but made only three last season with the Raiders. Granson has 17 career starts, just six in 2024.

Neither was viewed as Goedert’s starting replacement, and at the least is competition for returning fourth-year tight end Grant Calcaterra. A draft deep at the position was considered a more likely avenue to finding a future No. 1.

But the Eagles never addressed the position in the draft, while other tight end-needy teams did.

Goedert missed 17 games to injury over his last four seasons, but he showed when he returned from a knee injury late last season that he was still one of the best dual-threat tight ends in the NFL.

In the playoffs, he led the Eagles with 17 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. Goedert’s run blocking also played a significant part in the team’s run to its second Super Bowl title.