Rookie receiver Darius Cooper introduces himself in the Eagles’ preseason opener

Darius Cooper had some introduction to Eagles fans in the preseason opener, but the rookie wide receiver’s welcome to the NFL moment came a few months earlier when he first stood next to Jalen Hurts in a huddle.

“I was right next to him, he called the play and I’m looking at him. I’m like, ‘I’m next to Jalen Hurts right now. Like, this is crazy,’” Cooper said. “He called the play, we broke the huddle, and I didn’t know what I was doing at all.

“I’m like, ‘Oh snap.’”

Cooper said he lined up in the wrong formation and that Hurts and others had to redirect him. He heard the last part of the play call, though, and ran the correct route, even if the ball didn’t come his way.

Plenty of passes have come his way since that spring workout. On Thursday night, Cooper caught 6 of 7 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.

He wasn’t the only one to benefit from quarterback Tanner McKee’s precision. No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson caught two passes for 27 yards in light work. But the preseason opener in which Hurts and most of the starters sat offered chances for Cooper and others vying for morsels and a spot on the roster to make hay.

Second-year receiver Johnny Wilson caught three passes for 73 yards. Ainias Smith, Wilson’s draft classmate, had two grabs for 11 yards and a touchdown — not to mention a 46-yard punt return.

Even though Wilson and Smith got to show the progress they’ve made since their first seasons, it was Cooper who was the revelation for those who haven’t watched Eagles practices the previous two weeks.

He may have come from the football unknown Tarleton State, and may not exactly look the part, but the undrafted free agent has caught the attention of coach Nick Sirianni and the rest of the Eagles.

“He has a lot of good tools,” Sirianni said. “Catches the ball, obviously, really well. Those are some tough catches that he made today, particularly on some of those shallows. … He’s continued to get better, learning all the different spots that he needs to play. I think he’s got an opportunity to do some good things.”

Cooper’s touchdown catch came on a “go” route from 20 yards out. New offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo dialed the play up anticipating that the 5-foot-11, 210-pound receiver would be isolated on the wing.

“It was a concept with an individual route,” McKee said. “KP’s like, ‘Give him whatever you want.’ I’m like, ‘If it’s one-on-one, we’re going to take a go ball.’ I mean, great release, beat him over the top, he made a great grab at the back of the end zone.”

As much as Cooper impressed with his routes and his hands, it might have been a move in the open field that suggested he’s capable of competing at this level. The Bengals had taken their starting defense out at this point, but Cooper’s cut on a dime juked a defensive back as he picked up 16 yards.

His shake-and-bake drew a reaction from Eagles receiver A.J. Brown on the sideline. Cooper said Brown was his favorite receiver, which might sound like a convenient thing to say about a superstar teammate. But there’s more to it.

“I’m not as tall as him, but he’s a bigger type build, fast and physical,” Cooper said. “He uses his hands, and that’s what I kind of put on my game.”

Cooper might not be a speedster. He ran only a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. But a lot of his receptions in college came when he beat secondaries over the top. He averaged 19.4 yards per catch over his career, and in his senior season, he caught 76 passes for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns.

And yet, he wasn’t invited to the NFL combine. Cooper said he wasn’t disappointed. He just focused on his training, confident that if given the chance, he could win over a team. The draft came and went, but he signed with the Eagles, and they immediately noticed he had something.

“I think he’s a really good player. Very fast, great hands,” McKee said. “I think you guys saw that today. He can win one-on-one routes, which is huge in the NFL. If they’re going to give you one-on-one on the outside, you got to take advantage of it.”

It’s rare to see receivers slip through the cracks or UDFAs make 53-man rosters. You see that more on the lines where prospects may take time to develop. Cooper still faces an uphill climb. Wilson and Smith have the advantage of being drafted. But even the latter has felt the rookie breathing down his neck.

“I ain’t going to lie,” Smith said. “Darius has been balling.”

And everyone else outside Eagles training camp is catching their first glimpses. If he makes the team, Cooper may end up the most innocent-sounding receiver in recent memory.

Told after the game by a reporter that he just made his introduction to Eagles fans, Cooper thought he was being asked to introduce himself to locals.

“Yes, sir,” he said. “Darius Cooper. Graduated from Tarleton State University. Originally from St. Louis, Mo. And it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Welcome to Philly, kid.