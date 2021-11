Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay returns a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Broncos. The return was 82 yards. Eagles play the Broncos in Denver, Colo. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Read more

The Broncos were driving toward a score in a one-possession game, but then on fourth down, the Eagles defense came through on a big way.

Linebacker Davion Taylor forced a Melvin Gordon fumble, and Darius Slay scooped up the ball and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-13 Eagles.

It was a big play for a unit led by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon that had been subjected to criticism.