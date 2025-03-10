Former Eagles Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Isaiah Rodgers cash in on the first day of free agency

After contributing to a historic season, several members of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning defense cashed in big on Monday.

Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Isaiah Rodgers reportedly agreed to contract terms with new teams on the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, with Williams and Sweat each set to sign multiyear contracts with massive annual salaries.

According to NFL Network, Williams’ deal with the New England Patriots will pay him $26 million per year, while Sweat’s contract agreement with the Arizona Cardinals has an annual value of just under $20 million.

Williams was the first domino to fall. A third-round pick by the Eagles in 2021, the 25-year-old defensive tackle will become one of the highest-paid free agents this offseason once deals are allowed to be finalized later this week and should be among the top five players at his position in terms of annual salary.

Williams had five sacks in the regular season to go along with 54 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, operating as the complementary rusher opposite Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. One of Williams’ best games came in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, in which the former Louisiana Tech standout registered two sacks and four pressures.

In his first four seasons, Williams played 67 games and started 19 for the Eagles, beginning his career as a rotational defensive tackle and emerging as a prominent rushing option in the last couple of seasons. He played a career-high 48% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps last season, which ranked second among the team’s defensive tackles behind Carter. By comparison, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis played 37% of the team’s defensive snaps, a number that should increase with Williams headed elsewhere.

Because of Williams’ playing time and production, the Eagles will be in line to receive a compensatory draft pick that should fall in the third or fourth round of next month’s NFL draft. The team could receive up to four compensatory picks from eligible free agents signing elsewhere this offseason, with Sweat and Rodgers also qualifying.

As an internally developed draft pick at a premium position, Williams is the type of player the Eagles have typically prioritized re-signing under general manager Howie Roseman. But with a handful of market-resetting deals already on the books for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Landon Dickerson, the team came into the offseason relatively tight against the salary cap and prioritized extending the contracts of All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and running back Saquon Barkley last week instead.

Williams drove up a bidding war in the early going of free agency on Monday, with initial reports suggesting he was close to agreeing to terms with the Carolina Panthers before news of his deal with the Patriots surfaced.

A few hours after Williams, Sweat became the next Eagles pass rusher to get big money elsewhere. The 27-year-old will rejoin a familiar face in Arizona Cardinals coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on a four-year deal worth up to $76.4 million, according to NFL Network. It’s worth noting that Sweat had the best year of his career under Gannon in 2022, logging a career-high 11 sacks and 15 tackles for losses.

The Eagles gave Sweat permission to seek a trade last offseason after a down year in 2023, but eventually restructured his contract and brought him back. The former fourth-round pick responded with a bounce-back season, finishing the year with eight sacks and nine tackles for losses while playing 63% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. Sweat also authored a signature performance in his final game with the Eagles, compiling 2½ sacks in Super Bowl LIX.

Sweat’s departure, coupled with the uncertainty about veteran defensive end Brandon Graham’s future, will leave the Eagles much younger but also thinner at edge rusher. Both 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith and 2024 third-round pick Jalyx Hunt showed meaningful progress during the latter part of the season — Smith led the NFL in both sacks and pressures during the playoffs — but the Eagles will still need to add to the rotation either through the draft or free agency to compensate for Sweat’s absence.

Rodgers agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth roughly $15 million, according to ESPN. The Eagles will be going significantly younger with a secondary centered around Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at cornerback. The starting outside cornerback spot opposite Mitchell remains a question, especially with Rodgers’ departure.

The Eagles released Darius Slay with a post June-1 designation last week and the 34-year-old cornerback is reportedly in talks to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network, the Eagles may hold out for compensation from the Steelers as part of the deal.

Slay’s absence may have opened the door for Rodgers, but the 27-year-old opted to accept Minnesota’s offer in free agency.

The departures of the two veteran corners would at least temporarily provide a clearer pathway for Kelee Ringo to climb the depth chart, although plenty could change for the 2023 fourth-round pick between now and training camp. Ringo, 22, entered last summer competing with Mitchell and Rodgers for the starting outside cornerback spot but eventually fell behind both of them, serving primarily as a special-teams ace.