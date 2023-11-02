The Eagles defense hopes to rise to the occasion against another top passer in Dak Prescott

During his inaugural season in 2021, coach Nick Sirianni infamously created “BEAT DALLAS” shirts leading up to his first Eagles-Cowboys game. Sirianni might’ve ditched the shirts and he’s downplaying any hoopla this week with the Eagles preparing to host their division rivals in an anticipated Week 9 showdown. But make no mistake, everyone employed at the NovaCare Complex is aware of the stakes on Sunday.

The Eagles (7-1) own a two-game advantage over the Cowboys (5-2) in the win column. A loss would put the two teams neck-and-neck for first place in the NFC East – and also the conference – as the Eagles hit their toughest stretch of the season. Following the Cowboys game, the Eagles will have their scheduled bye week before they play the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys (Dec. 10 at Dallas), and the Seattle Seahawks between Weeks 11-15.

“I think it’s the biggest rivalry in football,” said newly acquired safety Kevin Byard, who was born in Philadelphia. “There’s obviously a lot of history. A lot of great players have played in this game between these two really good teams. A lot of playoff, division implications. I’m super excited to play in it.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters this week: “Whether we talk [about it] or not, we know what’s ahead of us. Great opponent. Excited for it. Opponent we are familiar with and vice versa ... big, big, big rival. Division game. Down the road this game will mean something as we get further down the line in the season. Trust me, the guys in the locker room, myself, we know what this game means.”

Byard owns three career interceptions against Prescott, who historically has had Philadelphia’s number. Over 11 career games against the Eagles, Prescott owns an 8-3 record with a 67.5% completion percentage, and 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions.

“Dak has had success because Dak is a very good player,” Sirianni said. “I have a lot of respect for Dak … he’s done really well against us the last couple of times. You have to try to confuse [him]. You have to try to hit him and to try to knock him off his rhythm. I just feel like he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.”

This season, Prescott’s completing 71% of his passes, second in the league behind only Josh Allen (71.7%). Prescott is supported by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks, as well as tight end Jake Ferguson, and running back Tony Pollard.

“Over Dak’s career, he wants to push the ball downfield,” Byard said. “I wouldn’t say that’s different this year. But first- and second-down, they really want to work more of the quick pass game. Get him going early, make him be efficient. [He’s] very accurate, he trusts his arm, his receivers. He wants to get his playmakers the ball early. We have to play well on the outside to win.”

Defensively, the Eagles are looking to rebound after surrendering 31 points to the Commanders, including four passing touchdowns by second-year quarterback Sam Howell. Disappointing performance aside, the Eagles finally will benefit from continuity in the secondary. This Sunday will mark the first time all season that the defense will deploy the same starting secondary in consecutive weeks.

Coordinator Sean Desai is hopeful the continuity will help the unit improve its 26th-ranked pass defense (247.5 yards allowed per game) with one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks coming to town. The defense has had up-and-down outings over the season, but its best performances have came against top passers in Matthew Stafford (56.8% completion percentage, season-low 222 yards) and Tua Tagovailoa (season-low 216 passing yards, one interception).

“The challenge obviously from a coaching staff perspective is to make sure our guys are prepared and equipped well enough with whatever we need them to go into the game plan with,” Desai said. “[Prescott] is operating in a highly efficient way right now, getting the ball out fast and he’s decisive with where he wants to go with the ball and he’s accurate. He’s throwing the ball on point to where the offensive structure is asking him to throw the ball, he’s doing a good job.

“He can still create plays and make plays from a scramble position as a thrower and a runner, so he’s playing at a high level.”