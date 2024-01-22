Who’ll be the Eagles’ next defensive coordinator? Here are 6 candidates to watch.

For the second time in the last 12 months, the Eagles are looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Last year’s search resulted in Sean Desai’s short-lived appointment running the Eagles’ defense, replacing Jonathan Gannon with shaky results. Desai’s tenure was allbut finished when Eagles coach Nick Sirianni stripped him of play-calling duties two-thirds into the season, but the decision to put Matt Patricia at the helm ultimately backfired.

Who might the Eagles consider this time around? Here are six candidates who make sense, categorized:

Former coordinators with upside

Ryan Nielsen

If the Eagles want an ascending coach with coordinator experience in the NFL, Nielsen would be among the top names. According to The Athletic, the Eagles have already reached out to interview Nielsen for the vacant defensive coordinator job.

The 44-year-old is a former defensive tackle from USC who actually spent a short stint in training camp with the Eagles in 2002. He was the Falcons’ defensive coordinator last year, but is available after Atlanta fired head coach Arthur Smith twoweeks ago. A big part of his defensive philosophy is rooted in stopping the run out of a light box by empowering defensive linemen to play aggressive, which is a fit with what the Eagles have done the last few seasons.

The Falcons defense saw reasonable improvement in Nielsen’s lone year running things. They ranked 31st in defense-adjusted value over average, which measures efficiency with strength of opponent factored in, in 2022 but jumped to 24th last year. Their pass rush saw an even greater improvement, going from dead last in pressure rate in 2022 to 11th under Nielsen the next year.

Aside from the pressure rate, the run defense was the biggest area of improvement. The Falcons went from 27th in DVOA specifically against the run to 11th under Nielsen.

Nielsen’s coaching career started in college with several stops at schools like Ole Miss, Northern Illinois, and N.C. State. He broke into the NFL ranks as a defensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2021.

Unlike Desai and his predecessor Gannon, Nielsen doesn’t have an aversion to sending extra rushers some of the time. His Falcons defense ranked 17th in blitz percentage last season, compared to the Eagles ranking 24th.

Al Harris

Harris is another former player who spent time with the Eagles during hiscareer, somewhat more successfully than Nielsen. The 14-year veteran made his NFL debut in 1998 with the Eagles and played fiveseasons with the team from 1998 to 2002.

He has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive backs coach the last four seasons and, before that, was an assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-18.

The Cowboys assistant has a track record of developing young cornerbacks and getting quality play in the secondary even with moving parts. He developed Trevon Diggs into an All-Pro cornerback with 11 interceptions in 2021. When Diggs went down with a torn ACL early last season, backup cornerback DaRon Bland earned All-Pro honors with nine interceptions in his place. Journeyman corner Stephon Gilmore had 13 pass breakups last season as well, the highest he has recorded since 2019 when he was still considered one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Harris’ ability to get a secondary playing fast and aggressive has led to plenty of takeaways for the Cowboys and aligns nicely with Sirianni’s priorities, which is a plus. He doesn’t have experience as a coordinator, but could be an upside play as a secondary specialist.

Head coach of the defense

Wink Martindale

Both Eagles fans and players should be all too familiar with Martindale after the last few years.

The 60-year-old is one of the top names available after he and the Giants “mutually agreed to part ways” earlier this month and, according to The Athletic, the Eagles have reached out to interview him. Martindale has been an NFL assistant since 2004, spending the majority of his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Martindale would be quite a departure from the defensive approach the Eagles have utilized during Sirianni’s tenure so far. He called blitzes on 46% of the Giants’ defensive plays last season, which was over double the percentage the Eagles sent extra rushers in the regular season. His blitz package could be described as unpredictable, exotic, or even chaotic.

This may not completely align with Sirianni’s philosophy of limiting explosive plays with off coverages and two deep safeties, but Martindale has gotten decent production out of a Giants defense without many household names. The Giants ranked 21st in defensive DVOA and tied for first in takeaways with Baltimore last season.

Based off his four years as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2018-21, it’s safe to say Martindale has the upside to run a top-five defensive unit with the right personnel. His Ravens teams ranked No. 1 in either yards or points allowed in each of his first three years and finished top-10 in defensive DVOA in the first three years as well.

While Martindale doesn’t fit the typical mold Sirianni has gone for in the past, his experience in the league would make him an ideal “head coach of the defense” capable of taking on the brunt of responsibility for the defensive side.

Leslie Frazier

Frazier has a long track record as a successful defensive coordinator and is available after taking one year away from coaching in 2023.

Frazier has 14 years experience as a defensive coordinator in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins. He also took over as the Vikings’ head coach in 2010 and spent the next three seasons at the helm, going 21-32-1 during that span. Frazier, a five-year NFL veteran who played for the ‘85 Bears, spent four years as the Eagles defensive backs coach from 1999-2002.

The 64-year-old most recently spent six seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator and got impressive results with a talented group. His teams ranked No. 1 in points allowed two straight years before he stepped down and ranked in the top 10 four consecutive seasons as well.

Frazier’s extensive experience in the league suggests his scheme has morphed significantly during his career. He ran a modern, analytically influenced defense in Buffalo with a good amount of two-high safeties, zone coverages, and light boxes.

It’s fair to point out the Bills defense still finished fourth in points allowed this season without an official defensive coordinator and head coach Sean McDermott calling plays. Frazier stepped away from coaching last January with the plan to return in 2024 and told Sports Illustrated last March that he was “recharged.” It’s worth noting Frazier is getting some head-coaching interest, but could view the Eagles job as an opportunity to run one side of the ball if that interest doesn’t materialize.

College wild cards

Jesse Minter

Especially if Michigan’s staff is about to get raided with Jim Harbaugh up for NFL gigs, Minter makes plenty of sense as an ascending defensive coach with experience at both the NFL and collegiate level.

Minter spent four years as an assistant coach for the Ravens before leaving Baltimore head coach JohnHarbaugh for his brother’s staff at Michigan in 2022. He has been the defensive coordinator in Ann Arbor the last two seasons and his group held opponents to 10.3 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Eagles interviewed Minter last offseason and his stock has only risen since then. If Jim Harbaugh gets an NFL coaching job, Minter may be his top choice at his new stop. If not, Minter has appeal as someone with experience at both levels and a track record of successfully dealing with college offenses, which are progressively gaining more influence in the modern NFL.

If the Eagles aren’t targeting the Vic Fangio tree anymore, finding someone familiar with the next crop of ideas forming in college offenses and making way to the NFL makes sense.

Glenn Schumann

The Eagles already employ half of Georgia’s 2021-22 defense, why not get the coordinator, too?

Schumann, 33, is another college coach who interviewed with the Eagles last offseason. He has already coached Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Kelee Ringo during their shared time with the Bulldogs and has the same experience as Minter going against the innovation and scheme diversity college presents.

There are obvious questions. Schumann doesn’t have any NFL coaching experience and any jump to the next level wouldn’t afford him the same luxuries he has had running Georgia’s deep, talented defense. Still, if the Eagles came away impressed with Schumann from last year’s interview, he certainly hasn’t done anything in the last year to dissuade them from bringing him back into the race.