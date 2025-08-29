Defensive tackles Byron Young and Gabe Hall have ‘grown together’ to make the Eagles roster

When the deadline to cut down the Eagles’ roster passed Tuesday at 4 p.m., Byron Young hadn’t heard from Nick Sirianni or Howie Roseman.

For a player on the bubble like Young, the 24-year-old defensive tackle who spent the majority of the 2024 regular season on injured reserve, that silence elicited a sense of relief.

“I’m glad they didn’t say anything,” Young said Thursday.

No news on cutdown day meant that the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Young had made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp. He failed to accomplish that feat exactly a year ago Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders — the team that drafted him in the third round in 2023 out of Alabama — waived him at the cutdown deadline.

The Eagles claimed him the next day and made it clear to Young that they believed in him, regardless of the unceremonious ending to his Raiders career.

He also earned the support of Gabe Hall, who made the practice squad in 2024 as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle out of Baylor. The duo spent ample time together on the scout team last season, developing a tight-knit bond in the process because of their similar duties. When Young found out that Hall had also made the initial 53 out of camp, he was elated for his teammate.

“He and I just have grown together over the past year,” Young explained.

Now, both players figure to serve as depth on the interior defensive line behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Young likened his role to the one that Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker filled last season, spelling the starters when they needed a break and ensuring there was no drop-off in play.

Hall, 24, and Young spent even more time together this offseason as they prepared to take that next step in their careers. They stayed at the NovaCare Complex late every day to work with Pat McDowell, the player development assistant, and shore up the deficiencies in their games.

Those areas of focus ranged from hand use and core strength, the latter being an area in which McDowell was particularly influential. Young explained that a strong core as a defensive tackle is important for when he gets bumped — then, he can brace himself and he won’t move. That time invested together this offseason brought Hall and Young closer, according to Hall.

“Me and [Young were] always working hard,” Hall said Wednesday. “This whole offseason, we was all working. We needed somebody to push you. The days are tired. You’re achy. But no, come on, you know what you’re trying to get to. That’s my brother.”

Their bond transcends the football field. Young’s father, Kenny, died suddenly in late March. Young said he spent approximately a week back home in Laurel, Miss., with his family, then returned to Philadelphia to get back to work. He decided it was what his father would have wanted.

Still, Young needed time to grieve. While living alone in Philly, whenever Young felt like he needed support, he sought out Hall.

“He was the only person who I felt comfortable going to and being with him and crying on his shoulder,” Young said. “That’s something that I feel like a lot of guys might struggle with. But he and I have that friendship to the point where we can connect with each other on a deeper level than a lot of guys might just think as teammates.”

Hall and Young have grown together, both on and off the field, over the last year. That won’t change in 2025. The depth defensive tackle pair will continue to develop under the tutelage of Clint Hurtt, the Eagles defensive line coach who has assisted in Carter’s ascent since he entered the league in 2023.

The 6-6, 295-pound Hall noted improvement in his own game over the last year, from his strength to his mental approach. He credited the Eagles’ developmental program for taking a patient approach with him and the other young members of the practice squad as they made the transition to the NFL game.

He’s still learning how to use his height to his benefit. Hall watches and tries to emulate Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-time All-Pro defensive tackle who stands at 6-6, 310 pounds.

“If I can be on his level, that would be amazing,” Hall said.

Young, who can play any position along the defensive line, said he has tried to improve his consistency this offseason. He said he earned the trust of his coaches by being the same person every day, not getting too high on a good day or too low on a bad one.

Both players got off to a strong start in the preseason. In three games, Hall notched three pressures and four tackles (including two defensive “stops,” tackles that constitute a failure for the offense), according to Pro Football Focus. Young missed the preseason opener because of a groin injury, but he still finished the exhibition slate with five tackles, each of which PFF constituted as a “stop.”

The work is just beginning. With Young by his side, Hall is ready to take the plunge into the 2025 season, regardless of the challenges it may present.

“I got another year of my brother, so it just feels amazing,” Hall said. “We’re going to keep working. We’re going to keep pushing.”