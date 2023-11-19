Eagles’ Derek Barnett to miss game vs. Chiefs for personal reasons
The veteran defensive end won’t play in Monday night’s Super Bowl rematch.
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will miss Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for personal reasons.
The 27-year-old was added to the injury report Sunday after practicing all week. Barnett was a healthy scratch in the Eagles’ last game, a Nov. 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Barnett started the season in a reserve role as the fourth member of the team’s four-person rotation at edge rusher. He’s played 20% of the team’s defensive snaps this season, but was overtaken by rookie edge rusher Nolan Smith in the lead-up to the Cowboys game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Barnett has logged 55 pass-rush snaps this year and has zero pressures. He’s recorded just three tackles this season.
Barnett, a first-round pick in 2017, has played 73 games over his five-year career. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason and was given permission to seek a trade coming out of training camp, but nothing materialized.