Eagles’ Derek Barnett to miss game vs. Chiefs for personal reasons

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will miss Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for personal reasons.

The 27-year-old was added to the injury report Sunday after practicing all week. Barnett was a healthy scratch in the Eagles’ last game, a Nov. 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Barnett started the season in a reserve role as the fourth member of the team’s four-person rotation at edge rusher. He’s played 20% of the team’s defensive snaps this season, but was overtaken by rookie edge rusher Nolan Smith in the lead-up to the Cowboys game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barnett has logged 55 pass-rush snaps this year and has zero pressures. He’s recorded just three tackles this season.

Barnett, a first-round pick in 2017, has played 73 games over his five-year career. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason and was given permission to seek a trade coming out of training camp, but nothing materialized.