Eagles
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown put the Eagles back on top of the Dolphins with a TD

The Eagles took back a 24-17 lead on Brown's 14-yard TD catch, capping a drive that came after Hurts threw a pick-6.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrate’s Brown’s third-quarter touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia , PA.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown on a 14-yard pass play to put the Eagles up 24-17 late in the third quarter Sunday.

The Eagles’ 75-yard, eight-play drive came right after Hurts was intercepted by Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker off a deflected pass for a Miami touchdown.