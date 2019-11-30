The Eagles added tight end Josh Perkins and defensive back Cre’von LeBlanc to the 53-man roster on Saturday, waiving Albert Huggins to make space for the two additions.
Perkins could be insurance for the Eagles in the event that Zach Ertz, who is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury, isn’t able to play.
Ertz suffered the injury against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, but finished the game. The Eagles would have Perkins and Dallas Goedert available in Miami if Ertz can‘t play.
LeBlanc is back after spraining his foot on the first day of training camp and being placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. The cornerback from West Palm Beach, Fla. could make his debut in his home state, depending on how the Eagles use their defensive backs.
The 25-year-old joined the Eagles last November after being claimed off waivers from the Lions. He played his first two seasons with the Chicago Bears. LeBlanc quickly earned the defense’s slot corner spot amid an injury crisis in the Eagles’ secondary and had an interception in the team’s NFC divisional round loss to the New Orleans Saints last January.
Perkins has spent the season on the practice squad, but he’s played meaningful snaps for the Eagles each of the last two seasons. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 last year, Perkins had the best game of his career with four catches for 57 yards.
The Eagles run 38 percent of their plays out of two-tight-end formations, so the 26-year-old could be getting significant snaps yet again, depending on Ertz’s status.
Goedert sounded confident in Ertz’s ability to play on Sunday, but said he’d be ready to take the lead tight-end role if needed.
“If he can’t play ... I would get a little bit more of his routes, which would be fun,” Goedert said. “But I don’t see that happening.”
After waiving wide receiver Jordan Matthews earlier this week, the Eagles had one available roster spot, but waived Huggins for the second. Huggins, a rookie out of Clemson, was plucked off the Houston Texans’ practice squad last month and played four games for the Eagles.
Eagles running back Jordan Howard will miss his third straight game with a shoulder stinger.
The team’s lead running back injured his shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3 and was downgraded from questionable to out for the Dolphins game.
Howard has been limited in practice since the team returned from its bye week earlier this month. He hasn’t been cleared for contact, but has been participating in individual drills. With Howard sidelined, the Eagles will continue to lean on rookie running back Miles Sanders as well as Jay Ajayi, who was signed on Nov. 16 after recovering from a torn ACL.