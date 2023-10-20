Eagles missing 2 key DBs vs. Dolphins, but Darius Slay, Sydney Brown, Jalen Carter are expected to return

The Eagles will be without safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Bradley Roby on Sunday night when they host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup involving first-place teams. Blankenship (ribs) and Roby (shoulder) did not practice this week, and the team ruled them out Friday.

Meanwhile, right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and tight end Dallas Goedert (groin) are expected to play against the Dolphins after they all were limited participants throughout the week.

» READ MORE: Darius Slay says he’s progressing ahead of the Dolphins game

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) also will be back in the lineup, marking their return from their one-game absence, while the team regains rookie Sydney Brown, who missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

“I feel great,” Brown said. “It’s something that you can’t rush back on. I feel confident. It’s nice to get back and moving again.”

With Blankenship and Roby sidelined, Brown, a third-round pick out of Illinois, could play a major role Sunday. The Dolphins boast the NFL’s top offense with an absurd 498.7 total yards per game.

“I just took [my injury] as an opportunity to learn what’s going on, learn the nickel position more in-depth,” Brown said. “Injuries happen, and we have to be able to adjust. That’s the blessing of being able to play both the nickel and safety positions. I understand both pretty well, so when I need to fill in a role, whether that’s at safety or at nickel, I’ll be ready to go.

“It’s about being able to stay with the flow. You have to see what’s coming at you, understanding what Miami’s going to bring to us, the situational football that’s in front of my face, and being able to react to what’s happening in front. I’m confident. I’m excited. I know what I need to do, I know what I have to do. I can’t wait for this weekend, it’s going to be a big one.”

The Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner contributed to this report

The Eagles host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.