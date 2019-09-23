Andre Dillard seems to have avoided any serious setbacks after leaving the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday with an apparent knee injury.
The Eagles’ rookie offensive tackle left the game in the first half and did not return after his knee was side-swiped on a Miles Sanders run. Dillard was relieving Jason Peters at left tackle after Peters experienced what coach Doug Pederson characterized as nausea. Halapoulivaati Vaitai came in for Dillard, but Peters eventually returned.
Pederson said in a Monday press conference that Dillard will be fine, but wasn’t as definitive about Ronald Darby, who left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The much-maligned cornerback missed most of last season with a torn ACL and had been struggling so far this season.
“I’m getting more information on Darby,” Pederson said. “I’ll have something later ... either later today or tomorrow.”
The Eagles will play again Thursday, when they face the Packers. The quick turnaround makes it difficult to expect players who missed Sunday’s game with injuries to be ready a few days later.
Despite this, Pederson said he’s optimistic that Alshon Jeffery, who missed Sunday’s game because of a calf injury suffered in Week 2 against the Falcons, will be back.
“I’m hoping that he’s ready to go,” Pederson said. “We’ll see this week, we’ve got a couple days, but walk-through later today, we’ll get the guys in here and hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”