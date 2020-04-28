“I agree that his numbers were impacted a little bit by the fact that he had a true freshman throwing to him last year. But I did his first game last year. He had three drops in that game. Three. Uncharacteristic drops. He was dropping bubble screens. If I was a personnel director, I’d be asking, why the drops? What happened? That’s the first thing you ask. Is it concentration? Is it the new quarterback? What happened? I mean his production took a nosedive.