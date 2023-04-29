Eagles trade up to draft Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, adding yet another Bulldogs defensive star

The Eagles traded up just before the start of the fourth round Saturday to select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

The 20-year-old Ringo will see plenty of familiar faces with the Eagles, joining Bulldogs pass-rushing duo Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in this year’s class and reuniting with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean from last year’s class.

Ringo is a 6-foot-2, 207-pounder with impressive straight-line speed. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. His change of direction skills were a concern, which likely caused him to slide into the fourth round despite his pedigree as a major contributor to Georgia’s historically dominant defense. Ringo started 27 games for the Bulldogs over two seasons and had four interceptions and 19 pass breakups over that time.

The Eagles traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Houston Texans for the 105th selection this year. It’s important to note the Eagles will receive four compensatory picks next offseason because of the number of players they lost in free agency last March and also have the Saints’ second-round pick next year.