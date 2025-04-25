Social media reacts to Eagles’ selections of Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba in NFL draft

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has created quite the name for himself, building a powerhouse franchise in last year’s offseason — signing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, and transforming the Eagles defense with draft picks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

Now, the man known as “The Architect” may have done it again.

Advertisement

During the first round of the 2025 NFL draft — in what could have been the steal of the night — the Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st pick, after moving up in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

» READ MORE: Eagles select Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the NFL draft’s second round

Immediately after Thursday’s Day 1 selection, analysts and fans were quick to react, including ESPN analyst Mina Kimes. Earlier that day, Kimes made a bold statement about the South Jersey native who she also labeled her “draft crush.”

“Jihaad Campbell,” Kimes said. “I think he has everything it takes, tools wise, to be one of them elite linebackers in the NFL… Look, he might fall because he had surgery and there’s injuries and what not. I’m telling you. A few years down the road, he falls, we’re going to look back on him and say how on Earth did he fall.”

After the defending Super Bowl champs picked up Campbell as their latest addition, Kimes’ reaction represented most football fans across the nation who are growing tired of the Eagles cheat code, Howie Roseman.

“OH COME THE F ON,” Kimes wrote.

Skip Bayless and Emmanuel Acho were just a few other analysts impressed with the pick.

But Roseman can’t be the only one credited for the pick. Philadelphia sports talk show host Bill Colarulo believes Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio played a role in the decision.

“Howie Roseman is the GOAT, but the influence of Vic Fangio can’t be overstated,” he wrote. “Making Zack Baun one of the highest paid LBs in the NFL and now drafting LB Jihaad Campbell in the first round. Credit to Howie for evolving. Baun and Campbell will be a force in the middle of the defense.”

During the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Eagles continued to add to their defense by drafting Texas safety Andrew Mukuba with the 64th pick. Mukuba played his first three collegiate careers at Clemson before transferring to Texas.

Acho immediately reacted to the Eagles drafting the third-team All-SEC selection. “Howie Roseman, well freaking done. The Eagles got two day one starters in this draft already…Howie Roseman, 10 out of 10 on this draft.”

Mukuba continued to get positive reactions on social media — especially from former NFL quarterback Chris Simms.