KJ Henry used NIL to save his father’s life. Signing with the Eagles brought him closer to the nonprofit that helped.

Name, image, and likeness opportunities have given college athletes a chance to own exotic cars and wear designer clothes. For some, the ability to earn NIL money has allowed them to pay off the student debt of a sibling or help another loved one live debt-free.

Eagles edge rusher KJ Henry used his NIL capabilities at Clemson to help his father get a new kidney and save his life.

“To be able to use my platform to kind of help my family, that’s what it’s for,” Henry said. “The material things are cool and all, but when you get to make real change in people’s lives, your own or others, that’s what it’s for.”

Henry was talking about Keith Henry’s path to a new kidney and the organization that helped him do it while he was outside the nonprofit Help Hope Live’s headquarters in Radnor on Sunday during the Hope Travels 5K event. He had just placed medals around the necks of formally conjoined twins Anias and Jadon McDonald.

Three years ago, Help Hope Live, an organization that helps families like the Henrys and McDonalds raise funds for uninsured expenses, entered Henry’s life when his family needed it most. Keith Henry, a longtime football coach, now the running backs coach at North Carolina A&T, had been dealing with a chronic kidney disease since the early 2000s and needed a new kidney.

Henry got to work with some Clemson teammates by his side. Among them was current Eagles running back Will Shipley, who helped Henry come up with the idea to use the new NIL rules to host an autograph signing that kick-started a fundraising campaign that collected more than $100,000 for Henry’s family. KJ Henry eventually partnered with Help Hope Live to manage the fundraising.

“I’m so thankful to this organization being able to help my family through a traumatic experience,” Henry said. “It’s a blessing to now be in the home base city where this all takes place.”

The road here has been a bit of a winding one. Henry, a North Carolina native, was a second-team all-ACC selection in 2022 before being drafted by Washington in the fifth round. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, with three starts, and registered 1½ sacks. But he was cut before the 2024 season, a move that started a series of roster moves for him.

Henry was immediately picked up on waivers by Cincinnati. He appeared in two games in a reserve role before being waived and re-signing with the Bengals’ practice squad. Two weeks later, he was signed by Dallas, where he spent nearly two months, appearing in two games. The Cowboys cut him in late November.

Then came the third NFC East team to put him on its roster in three months. The Eagles signed Henry to their practice squad in late November, and he remained with the team through the rest of the season in that capacity. He never dressed for a game, but Henry traveled with the team and celebrated a Super Bowl victory.

As for his father, who received a kidney from his wife’s cousin in July 2022: “He’s doing well,” Henry said. “Active. Appreciative. He’s up every morning on that bike making sure that that kidney is getting its workout in for sure.

“I’m so close with all my family, so close with my dad. I didn‘t think anything could make us closer. It just reminds you to have appreciation for the little things and everybody in life.”

Shipley, whom Henry described as a “bighearted guy who wanted to help,” and the rest of Henry’s Clemson teammates are high on that list of appreciation.

The Eagles have become a second home for Georgia Bulldogs, but there are a few Clemson players, too: Henry, Shipley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and second-round pick Andrew Mukuba, who finished his college career at Texas but played three seasons at Clemson, two of which overlapped with Henry.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of Georgia players, rightfully so,” Henry said. “Good team. But we’re sneaking in some Clemson. I told Mukuba, ‘I know you went to Texas, but don‘t get it twisted, you’re a Clemson guy.’ And we’re claiming him. That’s another Clemson guy on our board, one of my old teammates.

“Those guys, all they do is love football and they come to work every day. They just do the simple stuff well and they’re great guys. It says a lot, when you haven‘t seen guys in a while, when a guy transfers, and just like that you feel like you’re right back to that locker room lifestyle. It says a lot about the kids they are and how serious they love this game. Just happy to be in the same locker room with them again.”

In what capacity remains to be seen. Henry was one of 13 players the Eagles signed to futures contracts — for players who did not finish the season on the 53-man roster — in February. His path to the active roster on the edge won’t be easy even though the Eagles lost Brandon Graham to retirement and Josh Sweat to free agency.

The Eagles return disruptive rushers in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, but the depth chart after those two is a bit of a mystery. The Eagles drafted a hybrid linebacker-edge rusher, Jihaad Campbell, with their first pick and used a late-round pick on another rusher, Antwaun Powell-Ryland. They signed the oft-injured Azeez Ojulari, as well as Joshua Uche, in free agency. They are hoping Bryce Huff has a bounce-back season. And there are other players, Henry among them, in the mix to grab spots at the bottom of the chart.

“Within our room we have nothing but dogs in there and they’re giving us a chance to compete on that edge,” Henry said. “Just excited to be a part of this team. … Ready to take another step forward.

“No better place to do it.”