The Eagles offensive linemen who took semi-nude photos for ESPN the Magazine’s annual Body Issue said they were hoping they would get a few laughs.
They were also hoping nobody driving on I-95 got a look at anything, um, private from the overpass hovering above the team parking lot in which Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai bared all.
“Some of the taller trucks were looking over the overpass,” Brooks said, worried after Monday’s practice.
When Johnson saw the photos for the first time, he started laughing.
Now, we know why.
They were going for a whimsical approach, and they pulled it off. Wearing nothing but foam fingers or knit hats and scarves and posing with a “Whiskey Wagon” RV, the group is definitely in the running for one of the funnier entries in the issue going on its 10th year.
Take a look at more behind-the-scenes photos here:
The “BODY 2019” photo gallery will go live on espn.com Sept. 4 and the issue hits newsstands Sept. 6.
In 2017, Zach and Julie Ertz posed for the magazine, possibly inspiring his Eagles teammates to follow suit. Brooks went to Ertz to find out what to expect. Ertz warned him that the misconception that the nudity in the photos is faked.
“I thought that the body issue, you just had robes on, like you’re naked, but you’re not really naked, but you’re really naked the whole time,” Brooks said. “You’re posing, and they block everything off right, but then once the shoots over, you’re still [butt] naked, just hanging out.”
Eagles captain Malcolm Jenkins saw the photos, which are screened by the players before going to print, and said he’s seen enough.
“It’s at least humorous. I was hoping it was satirical, but to each his own, I guess,” Jenkins said. “I don’t want to look at it again. It was funny for a glimpse.”
“That’s just hate right there,” Brooks said.
Johnson added, “That’s not supporting the team, man."