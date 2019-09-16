The Eagles and the Falcons may as well be division opponents at this point.
They’ve played five times in as many years, and most of those games have been physical battles that came down to the wire. The Eagles lost, 24-20, to the host Falcons after Julio Jones took a screen pass to the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles lost a handful of offensive starters early with injuries. And the defense, particularly defensive back Ronald Darby, who drew the tough assignment of covering Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley without much help from a safety.
Carson Wentz had an injury scare in the first half, and it looked like the Falcons would run away with it.
The second half started with a fumble by Corey Clement on the kick return
But things started looking up, Darby got his redemption with an interception.
And then Wentz, returned from a concussion test, made one of the incredible plays he’s become known for on fourth down.
But the Falcons responded. The last two times these teams faced, the game ended with Julio Jones unable to reel in the game-winning catch in the end zone. On Sunday, he was the one scoring the go-ahead touchdown.
And then Nelson Agholor dropped what would have likely been the game-winning score.