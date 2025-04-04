An Eagles fan called out the Upper Darby mayor for being a Cowboys fan at a council meeting

As much as Howie Roseman is revered in Philadelphia, Cowboys owner and president Jerry Jones is the other side of the coin — hated and mocked in equal measure.

So, at an Upper Darby Township council meeting on Wednesday, community activist and council regular Richard Blye cut as deep as possible speaking about mayor Ed Brown during part of his attempt to get abandoned cars removed from his district.

“This is what happens, guys — residents of Upper Darby Township — when you elect a Cowboys fan to your government,“ Blye said at the meeting while wearing an Eagles Super Bowl shirt. ”Twenty-nine years of losing for this team. What do you expect from the leadership?

“This is a Cowboys fan. This guy follows the Cowboys … You see what type of leadership they have and that’s what you put your trust in? A Cowboys fan. Sickening.”

Brown’s 2023 opponents have to be kicking themselves that they missed that detail in their opposition research. Brown is a 28-year resident of Upper Darby Township and served in several positions in the Upper Darby school district, including on the school board, before running for mayor.

Blye declined to comment for this story.