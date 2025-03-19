Before he started a feud with Philadelphia, Jared Verse received a nice note from an Eagles fan

Jared Verse earned Philadelphia’s begrudging respect after the Rams edge rusher insulted the fan base and then backed it up in the divisional round.

Verse made headlines for telling the Los Angeles Times that he hated Eagles fans, and found them “so annoying.” The Eagles even displayed his quotes on the video board to rile up the fan base during the playoff game.

But before all that, Verse had already made a fan in Philadelphia, thanks to a gesture during the Rams’ previous game against the Eagles in November. The rookie edge rusher helped up a photographer who had been knocked over during play, and checked on him to make sure he was all right. The Eagles fan noticed, and proceeded to watch Verse for the rest of the game.

The fan wrote Verse a letter, saying, “I wish we had you in Philly,” and praising Verse’s skills on the field and his kindness. It ended with a “hope to see you in the playoffs” and was signed: “New Jared Verse fan.”

Verse posted the letter on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, adding that he should have opened the letter before the playoff game — and before he started talking about Eagles fans.

But after the NFC divisional round, in which Verse had four tackles, including three for losses and two sacks, despite the boos (and snowballs) raining down on him, Verse said he hoped he’d earned the fans’ respect — and that Birds fans had earned his.

“I like that they stand on it,” Verse said. “They don’t shy away from it. My phone was blowing up the last two, three days. All I was seeing was ‘Yeah, we embrace it. We love that.’ I was like ‘OK.’ But I like that they stand on it.”

Hey, he’s got four more years on that rookie contract, but maybe after that Howie Roseman can work some magic.