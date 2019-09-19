— The loss of Goedert had a huge impact on Doug Pederson’s playcalling since it effectively eliminated the Eagles’ ability to use "12″ personnel (1RB, 2TE, 2WR) against the Falcons. The Eagles used "11″ personnel — one back, one tight end and three wide receivers — on 69 of their 72 offensive plays against the Falcons. They used 12 personnel three times, with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai serving as the second tight end. They used Vaitai on a second-and-five run by Jordan Howard at the beginning of the second quarter (five-yard gain), on a first-and-10 pass play (six-yard completion to Ertz) at the end of the third quarter, and on Carson Wentz’s one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter. They also used Vaitai as a second tight end on a fourth play just before the end of the first half, but he was called for holding.