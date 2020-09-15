Whenever fans are allowed back into Lincoln Financial Field, they’ll have a shiny new amenity to keep them busy while an actual football game takes place on the field.
FOX Bet, in a partnership deal with the Eagles, is building a 4,000-square-foot lounge and interactive studio at the stadium which will be open to ticketed customers on game days only. The Wells Fargo Center has a similar spot at the top of its arena run by Rivers casino, though not as ambitious.
To be clear, this is not a traditional sportsbook. Just a place where fans can grab some warmth and a beverage during the game. A postgame show following home games also is part of the plan.
For years, the NFL and all sports leagues fought against the expansion of gambling in general, and sports betting in particular. But that stance ended in 2018 with a Supreme Court ruling which overturned Las Vegas' virtual monopoly on betting on sports.
“Every week during the NFL season, this new interactive studio will bring Eagles fans closer to the game through exclusive access and interviews, football commentary from some of the biggest on-air FOX Sports personalities, and many other surprises along the way,” Catherine Carlson, Eagles senior VP of revenue and strategy said in a statement.