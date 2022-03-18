The Eagles have agreed to terms with running back Boston Scott and safety Anthony Harris on one-year deals, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Friday.

Scott was a restricted free agent, but he wasn’t tendered by the Eagles. The team ultimately saves money with Scott’s new deal, which reportedly includes $1.1 million in guaranteed salary and can reach $2.25 million with incentives.

Scott, 26, who was originally signed off the Saints practice squad by the Eagles in December 2018, appeared behind starter Miles Sanders, but he was productive as the team shifted to a run-first approach. Scott played in 16 regular season games, including four starts, and finished with 373 rushing yards on 87 carries with a team-best seven rushing touchdowns.

“Boston’s been a warrior all year,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said in January. “He’s stayed diligent, remained diligent knowing his role has changed throughout the season compared to years prior. He’s the ultimate team player.”

Harris is set to return for his second season with the Eagles after starting in 14 games in 2021. He tallied 72 tackles, three passes defensed, and one interception.

The 30-year-old defensive back boasts experience playing under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who previously served as assistant defensive backs coach for the Vikings from 2014-17. Harris signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2015 and spent six seasons in Minnesota before joining the Eagles in free agency last year.

According to league sources, the Eagles have been active in scouring for safety help in free agency throughout the week, but they’ve yet to make a splash at the position. Bringing back Harris on a short-term deal provides continuity, but the team could still benefit from an outside upgrade. Gannon’s scheme often implements zone coverage with two deep safeties.

The upcoming draft class is considered to have a wide pool of talent at the position. The group is headlined by Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Michigan’s Daxton Hill and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker. The Eagles currently possess 10 picks, including three first-round selections (Nos. 15, 16 and 19).

Longtime Eagles starting safety Rodney McLeod also remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. With Harris returning, the depth chart also features safeties Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace and Jared Mayden.