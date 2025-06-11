Eagles single-game tickets go on sale Thursday morning. Here’s how to get them.
Tickets for the open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field will also go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The start of the Eagles’ Super Bowl title defense is still months away, but it’s already time to start planning your fall Sundays.
Single-game tickets for Eagles’ 2025 home games will go on sale Thursday. If you’re ready to fight for your life in a Ticketmaster queue, here’s how you can acquire them …
How to buy Eagles single-game tickets
Eagles single-game tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. There is a four-ticket limit per household.
In 2024, Eagles single-game tickets sold out within the hour after they were put on sale, and demand will likely be even higher this year, so if you’re hoping to snag tickets, make sure to be in the queue early.
If you don’t manage to acquire face-value tickets, they are also available on resale platforms like StubHub.
What about the open practice?
The Eagles will host another open practice at Lincoln Financial Field to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the practice will also go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Every ticket for the practice is $10, with proceeds going toward the Eagles Autism Foundation. There is also an option for a $40 VIP ticket which provides a “special on-field experience” before the start of practice.
What is the Eagles schedule?
Here’s a look at the Eagles’ full slate of games this season, with the home games — the games for which you’ll be able to buy tickets on Thursday — in bold.
Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys | Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m.
Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs | Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m.
Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams | Sunday, Sept. 21, 1 p.m.
Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers | Sunday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.
Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos | Sunday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m.
Week 6: Eagles at N.Y. Giants | Thursday, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m.
Week 7: Eagles at Vikings | Sunday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.
Week 8: Eagles vs. N.Y. Giants | Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Eagles at Packers | Monday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m.
Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions | Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:20 p.m.
Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys | Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m.
Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears | Friday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m.
Week 14: Eagles at Chargers | Monday, Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m.
Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders | Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.
Week 16: Eagles at Commanders | Saturday, Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Week 17: Eagles at Bills | Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m.
Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders | Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4, TBD