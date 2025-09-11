Where to watch Eagles games in Philly: Bars, breweries, and big screens

The Eagles are back at Lincoln Financial Field as reigning champions, and every week fans will be packed into tailgates, living rooms, and watering holes to watch the Birds’ potential path back to the Super Bowl.

Philly has hundreds of spots to catch a game, from breweries with wall-size projectors to restaurants streaming the broadcast over the bar. Here are some of the top picks — big venues, sports bars, breweries, and restaurants — to help you plan your game day.

Big venues, bigger screens

Live! Casino

Right next to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the fairly new Live! Casino, with at least two venues located within the casino to watch the games. Take your pick between the 52-foot screen at Sports & Social, or Luk Fu, the casino’s pan-Asian restaurant with game-day specials.

📍900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 833-472-5483, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

Stateside Live! (formerly Xfinity Live!)

So close to the Linc that you can hear the stadium roar from the patio, Stateside Live! (formerly Xfinity Live!) has a 58-foot screen and dozens of TVs across its bars.

📍1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-372-7000, 🌐 xfinitylive.com

Rivers Casino

Watch the Eagles play on a massive HD video wall at BetRivers Sportsbook inside Rivers Casino in Fishtown. Game-day beer specials and giveaways will be available, plus each game brings a chance for fans to win tickets to an upcoming Eagles game.

📍1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 877-477-3715, 🌐 riverscasino.com

Craft Hall

Craft Hall is a massive beer hall, with family- and pet-friendly fixtures, equipped with two projector screens and several TVs lining the walls, playing every Eagles game. Enjoy $5 draft beers and $15 beer pitchers with under-$15 food specials, including wings and pizza.

📍901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 267-297-2072, 🌐 crafthallphilly.com

Sports bars and breweries

Cavanaugh’s Headhouse & Rittenhouse

Cavanaugh’s sports bars are some of the best venues to be at on game day, with locations in Rittenhouse and Headhouse Square off South Street. The Rittenhouse location will offer a three-for-$13 slider sandwich special and $22 buckets of Bud Light. Headhouse will have $4 draft Michelob Ultras and $20 buckets of Bud Light.

📍421 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 / 1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-928-9307 / 215-665-9500, 🌐 cavsheadhouse.com / cavsrittenhouse.com

Founding Fathers

South Street’s premier sports bar with TV-lined walls, an extensive bar-food menu, and a draft beer list that offers popular craft beers and local talent.

📍1612 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-519-0253, 🌐 foundingfathersbar.com

Dock Street Brewery

Philadelphia’s oldest craft brewery invites you to their Washington Avenue brewery and bar every game day to watch on their wall-size projectors alongside food and drink specials.

📍2118 Washington AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19146, 📞 215-337-3103, 🌐 dockstreetbeer.com

Evil Genius Beer Co.

This Fishtown taproom will treat you to Evil Genius’ celebrated classics and latest craft brews while watching the game on a 16-foot screen. Game-day specials include $26 craft beer pitchers, $6 citywide specials, and $11 wings by the pound.

📍1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 215-425-6820, 🌐 evilgeniusbeer.com

Lucy’s Bar

This Rittenhouse sports bar has a 16-foot screen and game-day deals, including a $40 appetizer platter stacked with wings, cheese curds, onion rings, and pretzels. Drinks include a $6 citywide (dubbed the “buddy system”) and $10 to $12 cocktails.

📍1720 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 lucysphiladelphia.com

Yards Brewing

Philadelphia’s largest brewery is delivering specials every game day at its Spring Garden Street taproom with $5 Philly Standards, $12 wings by the pound, and $7 Trash Talks, a new IPA made especially for the Eagles season.

📍500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 215-525-0175, 🌐 yardsbrewing.com

Libertee Grounds

A block away from the Girard Avenue BSL station is an Asian-fusion sports bar with a curated craft beer list, several TVs playing the Eagles on game day, and a slew of specials: $2 jello shots, $15 Kenwood pitchers, $35 Stateside and Two Robber buckets, and more.

📍1600 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 267-324-3487, 🌐 liberteegrounds.com

The Bayou Bar and Grill

Manayunk’s Bayou Bar and Grill has been playing every Eagles game for decades. Enjoy its $3 Michelob Ultras, $1 slices of flatbread pizza, and a weekly Eagles merchandise giveaway all season long.

📍4245 Main St., #1602, Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 📞 215-482-2560, 🌐 bayoubargrill.shop

Independence Beer Garden

A Center City open-air beer garden with every Eagles game projected onto a big screen along the wall, accompanied by domestic beers on tap, cocktails, and classic pub grub.

📍100 S. Independence Mall West, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-922-7100, 🌐 phlbeergarden.com

Bar Ly

Chinatown’s premier sports bar, Bar Ly carries a whopping 60 beers on tap with TVs and large screens lining the walls. It gets busy on game day, so call ahead to reserve a table.

📍101 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-922-2688, 🌐 bar-ly.com

The Rook

Every Eagles game at The Rook in Manayunk, fans can watch the game while taking advantage of the $12 domestic beer pitchers and a $12 “Philly Special” pulled pork sandwich, with broccoli rabe, roasted long hots, and provolone.

📍4001 Cresson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 📞 267-323-2906, 🌐 therookmanayunk.com

Restaurants

Jaffa Bar

A newer addition to East Kensington, Jaffa Bar will be playing every Eagles game on the bar’s TVs and offering a bevy of game-day specials: $10 black lime pepper wings with herbed labneh; $2 raw bar items (oysters, New Jersey top neck clams, and shrimp cocktail), and $6 French fries with tehina ketchup. Plus, $10 specialty cocktails with the order of any sandwich.

📍1625 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 267-857-9944, 🌐 jaffabarphilly.com

Positano Coast

Aldo Lamberti’s Positano Coast in Old City will offer a rotating menu of specials, with games playing across the bar’s TVs.

📍212 Walnut St., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net

Patchwork

Patchwork, nestled inside Rittenhouse’s Hyatt Centric, will play the Eagles game all season long, offering $6 craft beer drafts and a chicken wing special with a half-dozen wings for $11 and a dozen for $20.

📍1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-985-1234, 🌐 patchworkphilly.com

The Hayes

Midtown Village’s The Hayes will air games with sound on, plus $1 wings and $1 off drafts.

📍1123 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-982-2192, 🌐 thehayesphl.com

Taqueria Amor

Head to Taqueria Amor on Manayunk’s Main Street for every Eagles game to watch with sound on and $3 off beer pitchers.

📍4410 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 📞 267-331-5874, 🌐 taqueriaamor.com