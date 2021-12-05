Gardner Minshew didn’t take long to make his impact felt in his first game as a starter for the Eagles.

In the Eagles’ first drive against the Jets on Sunday, Minshew connected with tight end Dallas Goedert on a 36-yard touchdown that gave them a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.

Goedert also had receptions of 16 and 9 yards on the drive, as Minshew was able to settle down while Jalen Hurts was on the sideline.

