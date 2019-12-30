UP – Is there doubt anymore? With a cast of reserves and unknowns, the quarterback carried the Eagles into the playoffs with a season-ending four-game winning streak. Wentz will finally play in the postseason, and with the way he has elevated his team, anything is possible.
DOWN – By the end of Sunday’s game, the Eagles were without 12 players who could be labeled as starters. Miles Sanders, Brandon Brooks, and Avonte Maddox were just the latest to be added to this season’s carnage. The injuries don’t bode well for next week, but the Eagles can’t be counted out.
UP – Despite the injuries, questionable personnel, and some of his own dubious involvement in a 5-7 start to the season, Pederson found a way to will the Eagles into the playoffs for a third straight season.
UP – His numbers don’t pop off the page, but with Sanders sidelined in the first half, Scott stepped into the void and delivered. The running back couldn’t be denied on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and added two more rushing scores. His 360-turn on a 39-yard screen was scintillating.
UP – A week after keeping Ezekiel Elliott in check, Jim Schwartz’s defense bottled up the explosive Saquon Barkley for almost the entire game. The Giants running back broke one for a 68-yard touchdown, but on his 16 other carries gained just 24 yards.
UP – The Eagles’ defensive leader was all over the field Sunday. He helped against the run, pressured with the blitz, and popped the ball from Giants QB Daniel Jones for a forced fumble that broke the game open for good.
UP – The Eagles’ starting defensive ends pressured Jones for most of the game. Barnett recorded his first two-sack effort of the season, and Graham added one of his own.
UP – With starters Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby out, Maddox moved to outside cornerback and LeBlanc started in the slot. “Strap” was yet again a late-season hero. And when Maddox left, Jones answered the call and notched a game-sealing interception.
UP – With Zach Ertz sidelined with broken ribs and -- yikes! -- a lacerated kidney, Goedert filled in admirably as the lead tight end. His 14-yard, toe-tapping catch on a key third down in the third quarter was huge.
UP – On a beautifully designed play and timely call, Perkins caught a 24-yard touchdown pass before the half. The reserve tight end ran a crisp route and Wentz became the first Eagles quarterback to toss a touchdown in all 16 games.
UP – Pray for snow, sleet or rain next weekend. The Eagles defense, for some reason, has thrived all season when the conditions aren’t ideal. Sunday was no different.