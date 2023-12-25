Jalen Hurts throws TD pass to DeVonta Smith to give Eagles a 17-3 lead vs. Giants

After starting on their own 48-yard line, the Eagles needed just three plays to extend their lead to 17-3. On the drive’s first play, Jalen Hurts ran for 16 yards, and two plays later, Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 37-yard score.

With 11 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second quarter, the Eagles already have as many points as they did last week against the Seahawks.