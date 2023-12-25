Skip to content
Eagles
Jalen Hurts throws TD pass to DeVonta Smith to give Eagles a 17-3 lead vs. Giants

Hurts connected with Smith for a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter against New York.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass in first quarter Monday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass in first quarter Monday at Lincoln Financial Field.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
    Published 

After starting on their own 48-yard line, the Eagles needed just three plays to extend their lead to 17-3. On the drive’s first play, Jalen Hurts ran for 16 yards, and two plays later, Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 37-yard score.

With 11 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second quarter, the Eagles already have as many points as they did last week against the Seahawks.