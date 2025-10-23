These are the latest Eagles-Giants odds and a look at player props for Jalen Hurts, Jaxson Dart, and more

Coming off a big win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles (5-2) will return to Lincoln Financial Field to host the New York Giants (2-5) on Sunday. As both teams prepare for their second matchup of the season, here’s updated odds and interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks…

Eagles vs. Giants updated odds

The Eagles and the Giants are meeting for the second time in two weeks, following a 34-17 loss to New York at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Now, the Eagles will try to avenge that loss as they host the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 7.5-point favorites. Since then, the odds haven’t changed as they enter Week 8.

FanDuel:

Spread: Giants +7.5 (-118), Eagles -7.5 (-104) Moneyline: Giants (+320), Eagles (-405) Total: Over 43.5 (-114) / Under 43.5 (-106)

DraftKings:

Spread: Giants +7.5 (-120), Eagles -7.5 (+100) Moneyline: Giants (+330), Eagles (-425) Total: Over 43.5 (-118) / Under 43.5 (-102)

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts is coming off an excellent performance in which he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns to earn a perfect passer rating, making this the third consecutive week the quarterback has thrown for over 270 yards.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart is coming off a Giants’ loss to the Broncos, where he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Dart has thrown for over 200 yards in two of his last four contests.

For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 205 passing yards, and Dart’s over/under is set at around 198 passing yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 204.5 (-114) Under 204.5 (-114) Jaxson Dart Over 199.5 (-114) Under 199.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 209.5 (-113) Under 209.5 (-111) Jaxson Dart Over 197.5 (-111) Under 197.5 (-113)

Passing TDs

Hurts has thrown for eight touchdowns in his last four games, while Dart has thrown for seven. In their last matchup against one another, both quarterbacks recorded one passing touchdown. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at 1.5 passing touchdowns and Dart’s over/under set at 0.5 passing touchdowns.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+116) Under 1.5 (-154) Jaxson Dart Over 0.5 (-230) Under 0.5 (+168)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+113) Under -- Jaxson Dart Over 0.5 (-212) Under --

Rushing props

In six of seven games, Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 70 yards. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a game that saw him rush for 44 yards in the Birds’ win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Giants’ running back Cam Skattebo is coming off a game that saw him rush for 60 yards against the Denver Broncos.

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 79.5 (-114) Under 79.5 (-114) Cam Skattebo Over 55.5 (-114) Under 55.5 (-114) Jaxson Dart Over 37.5 (-114) Under 37.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 29..5 (-114) Under 29.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 79.5 (-110) Under 79.5 (-114) Cam Skattebo Over 57.5 (-115) Under 57.5 (-109) Jaxson Dart Over 37.5 (-111) Under 37.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts Over 29.5 (-114) Under 29.5 (-110)

Receiving props

A.J. Brown missed practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. The receiver played 46 offensive snaps against the Vikings, recording four receptions for 121 yards. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith also stood out with nine receptions for 183 yards.

However, neither sportsbook has any player props listed at the moment. Instead, they have the odds for Dallas Goedert and Barkley’s over/under in receiving yards. In the team’s last game against the Giants, Goedert finished with nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. Barkley had two receptions for 9 yards.

Meanwhile, for the Giants, Wan’Dale Johnson is coming off a game that saw him finish with six receptions for 95 yards. Giants tight end Theo Johnson added to that with three receptions for 66 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Wan’Dale Johnson Over 53.5 (-114) Under 53.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 41.5 (-114) Under 41.5 (-114) Theo Johnson Over 32.5 (-114) Under 32.5 (-114) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-114) Under 15.5 (-114) Cam Skattebo Over 21.5 (-108) Under 21.5 (-122)

DraftKings

Over Under Wan’Dale Johnson Over 50.5 (-115) Under 50.5 (-109) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-117) Under 15.5 (-107) Theo Johnson Over 31.5 (-111) Under 31.5 (-113) Cam Skattebo Over 19.5 (-115) Under 19.5 (-109)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 7, both Smith and Brown scored for the Eagles. For the Giants, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Dart, Daniel Bellinger, Johnson, and Skattebo found the end zone.

In their last meeting, Hurts and Goedert scored for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Skattebo dominated on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns. Dart and Robinson also made their way into the end zone.

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -155 First TD +400 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -140 First TD +480 Cam Skattebo Anytime TD -110 First TD +600 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +175 First TD +900 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +180 First TD +850 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +180 First TD +850

DraftKings