Eagles

These are the latest Eagles-Giants odds and a look at player props for Jalen Hurts, Jaxson Dart, and more

Here are the latest odds and prop bets, from Hurts’ passing yards to Cam Skattebo’s scoring odds

Ahead of the Giants this Sunday, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has an over/under this week of 205 passing yards by a number of popular sportsbooks.
Coming off a big win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles (5-2) will return to Lincoln Financial Field to host the New York Giants (2-5) on Sunday. As both teams prepare for their second matchup of the season, here’s updated odds and interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks…

Eagles vs. Giants updated odds

The Eagles and the Giants are meeting for the second time in two weeks, following a 34-17 loss to New York at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Now, the Eagles will try to avenge that loss as they host the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 7.5-point favorites. Since then, the odds haven’t changed as they enter Week 8.

FanDuel:

  1. Spread: Giants +7.5 (-118), Eagles -7.5 (-104)

  2. Moneyline: Giants (+320), Eagles (-405)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-114) / Under 43.5 (-106)

DraftKings:

  1. Spread: Giants +7.5 (-120), Eagles -7.5 (+100)

  2. Moneyline: Giants (+330), Eagles (-425)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-118) / Under 43.5 (-102)

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts is coming off an excellent performance in which he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns to earn a perfect passer rating, making this the third consecutive week the quarterback has thrown for over 270 yards.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart is coming off a Giants’ loss to the Broncos, where he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Dart has thrown for over 200 yards in two of his last four contests.

For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 205 passing yards, and Dart’s over/under is set at around 198 passing yards.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
204.5 (-114)
Under
204.5 (-114)
Jaxson Dart
Over
199.5 (-114)
Under
199.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
209.5 (-113)
Under
209.5 (-111)
Jaxson Dart
Over
197.5 (-111)
Under
197.5 (-113)

Passing TDs

Hurts has thrown for eight touchdowns in his last four games, while Dart has thrown for seven. In their last matchup against one another, both quarterbacks recorded one passing touchdown. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at 1.5 passing touchdowns and Dart’s over/under set at 0.5 passing touchdowns.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+116)
Under
1.5 (-154)
Jaxson Dart
Over
0.5 (-230)
Under
0.5 (+168)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+113)
Under
--
Jaxson Dart
Over
0.5 (-212)
Under
--

Rushing props

In six of seven games, Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 70 yards. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a game that saw him rush for 44 yards in the Birds’ win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Giants’ running back Cam Skattebo is coming off a game that saw him rush for 60 yards against the Denver Broncos.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
79.5 (-114)
Under
79.5 (-114)
Cam Skattebo
Over
55.5 (-114)
Under
55.5 (-114)
Jaxson Dart
Over
37.5 (-114)
Under
37.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
29..5 (-114)
Under
29.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
79.5 (-110)
Under
79.5 (-114)
Cam Skattebo
Over
57.5 (-115)
Under
57.5 (-109)
Jaxson Dart
Over
37.5 (-111)
Under
37.5 (-113)
Jalen Hurts
Over
29.5 (-114)
Under
29.5 (-110)

Receiving props

A.J. Brown missed practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. The receiver played 46 offensive snaps against the Vikings, recording four receptions for 121 yards. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith also stood out with nine receptions for 183 yards.

However, neither sportsbook has any player props listed at the moment. Instead, they have the odds for Dallas Goedert and Barkley’s over/under in receiving yards. In the team’s last game against the Giants, Goedert finished with nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. Barkley had two receptions for 9 yards.

Meanwhile, for the Giants, Wan’Dale Johnson is coming off a game that saw him finish with six receptions for 95 yards. Giants tight end Theo Johnson added to that with three receptions for 66 yards.

FanDuel

Wan’Dale Johnson
Over
53.5 (-114)
Under
53.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
41.5 (-114)
Under
41.5 (-114)
Theo Johnson
Over
32.5 (-114)
Under
32.5 (-114)
Saquon Barkley
Over
15.5 (-114)
Under
15.5 (-114)
Cam Skattebo
Over
21.5 (-108)
Under
21.5 (-122)

DraftKings

Wan’Dale Johnson
Over
50.5 (-115)
Under
50.5 (-109)
Saquon Barkley
Over
15.5 (-117)
Under
15.5 (-107)
Theo Johnson
Over
31.5 (-111)
Under
31.5 (-113)
Cam Skattebo
Over
19.5 (-115)
Under
19.5 (-109)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 7, both Smith and Brown scored for the Eagles. For the Giants, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Dart, Daniel Bellinger, Johnson, and Skattebo found the end zone.

In their last meeting, Hurts and Goedert scored for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Skattebo dominated on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns. Dart and Robinson also made their way into the end zone.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-155
First TD
+400
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
-140
First TD
+480
Cam Skattebo
Anytime TD
-110
First TD
+600
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+175
First TD
+900
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+180
First TD
+850
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+180
First TD
+850

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-155
First TD
+400
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
-140
First TD
+475
Cam Skattebo
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+550
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+175
First TD
+950
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+180
First TD
+900
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+190
First TD
+1000