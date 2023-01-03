Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remains tight-lipped on starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who’s missed two consecutive games — both losses — with his shoulder injury.

Last week, Hurts returned to the practice field for the first time since he suffered the injury Dec. 18 at Chicago. Hurts threw footballs during the portion of practice open to reporters, but Sirianni acknowledged backup Gardner Minshew took all of the reps with the first-team offense that typically are designated for Hurts.

Minshew had an underwhelming performance during the team’s 20-10 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He was sacked six times en route to completing 18 of 32 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a defensive touchdown.

» READ MORE: The Eagles won’t win anything without NFL MVP and ‘difference-maker’ Jalen Hurts

After becoming the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot, the Eagles have yet to clinch the conference’s No. 1 seed and the division title. All of those stakes, including guaranteeing themselves a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, will be on the line during the upcoming regular-season finale against the New York Giants scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Whether or not Hurts returns for the looming Week 18 matchup remains to be seen.

“Obviously, everything is taken into play as far as when he’s ready to come back,” Sirianni said Monday. “We are always going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself at danger. That’s first and foremost. But then also so he can perform at a high level, as well.

“When you’re talking about throwing the football with an injured shoulder, it’s a little different than some other injuries. He has to be able to throw the ball down the field. He has to be able to throw it accurately. He has to be able to throw it with velocity so he can be effective as a quarterback.

“I know Jalen wants to get back. That’s been his message to me ever since this happened. It’s hard to keep him down because of how tough he is, the kind of competitor he is. He wants to go...Obviously, he’s disappointed like we’re all disappointed walking out of that stadium. Jalen is an ultimate competitor.”

» READ MORE: What we learned from Eagles-Saints: Jalen Hurts may have to play at less than 100%

Sirianni also discussed defensive end Josh Sweat, who suffered a neck injury on the opening drive of Sunday’s game, was slowly carted off the field on a stretcher, and taken to a hospital. He was later released from the hospital Sunday evening and tweeted that he would “be back this season!” Sirianni said Tuesday on WIP that player safety was his priority as players would play through anything if the team allowed them to, noting, “I talked to Sweat yesterday, he wants to play in this [next] game.”

“We’ll take Josh one day at a time,” Sirianni said Monday. “I’m just really thankful that it wasn’t more serious there and I know everybody in that stadium was holding their breath because anytime that stretcher comes out, that’s tough to deal with. Josh was saying, ‘Hey, let me get up. I can get up.’ The doctors in that scenario have to make sure they go through all the right scenarios. I felt a little more at ease because of what Josh was saying out there.”